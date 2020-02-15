The video roundup post is your weekly landing spot for all things Autoblog video. This week we tour the show floor of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, get a look at Volvo's new all-electric semi, and play some NASCAR Heat 4 and Rocket League. And on this week's episode of the Autoblog Podcast, the editors discuss Chicago plus the four-cylinder Supra, the new Hyundai Sonata and the fate of VW's pickup.

Monday, February 10th - Senior Producer Chris McGraw takes us around the floor of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show for some show and tell. See his favorites here:

Tuesday, February 11th - We presented the 2020 Autoblog Technology of the Year award to Kia for their Blind Spot Monitoring System. Check out the award presentation from the Chicago Auto Show with Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Kia's Corporate Communications Director James Bell:





The Twitch rerun we featured on this day was gameplay from NASCAR Heat 4. Oh, we should also mention that we're no longer live streaming exclusively to Twitch, you can also catch us live on the Autoblog YouTube page, how 'bout that?!

Wednesday, February 12th - Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder took the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe out for a POV drive. Check it out here:





Thursday, February 13th - Volvo trucks launched an all-electric semi. See it here:

Yo! Our Twitch host, Multimedia Producer Erik Maier, actually played well today! He should maybe retire while he's ahead. Skip to the last game to see an absolutely epic Rocket League goal.

Friday, February 14th - Episode #614 of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. The big event they're discussing this week is the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. They run down the big reveals and interesting things they saw at the show, as well as this year's Editors' Picks. They follow up by hitting some quick topics, including the new Hyundai Sonata, throwback liveries on new cars, the fate of the VW Atlas Tanoak, the four-cylinder Toyota Supra, and Jaguar XE vs. Alfa Romeo Giulia. Next, they talk about driving the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica and 2020 Lexus RX 450h. Lastly, they take to the mailbag to help a listener replace a BMW 135i with something more winter-friendly in the "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.