Transcript: Lincoln has heated windshield wipers. The Lincoln Aviator SUV has available heated wipers designed to tackle ice buildup. The VisioBlade system integrates a heating element in the wiper blades, with temperatures that reach 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Lincoln claims the wipers can defrost an icy windshield in 4 minutes, cutting down the time of traditional defrosting by 11 minutes. The VisioBlade system is part of the elements package plus.
