Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler AG confirmed in its full-year 2019 financial results that the automaker will launch both the new flagship S-Class sedan and its new, all-electric EQA crossover before the end of 2020.

The S-Class is expected soon; the EQA, Daimler says, will launch in the fall:

"Daimler will continue its product and electrical offensive in the current year: To this end, Mercedes-Benz Cars is launching among others the new S-Class with the latest version of the MBUX multimedia system. The EQA will be the first fully electric SUV compact model to be launched this autumn," the report said.

While the automotive media's eyes are on #CAS2020, the OEMs are out playing in Detroit. 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class made for a nice little catch for @therealautoblog today. pic.twitter.com/RvFGo2jgdq — Byron Hurd (@Byron_AB) February 6, 2020

We've seen the S-Class prowling the streets of Metro Detroit with less and less camouflage lately, supporting the notion that Mercedes is close to showing us the real deal, perhaps as soon as the Geneva or New York auto shows.

Mercedes has otherwise remained fairly tight-lipped about the upcoming S-Class replacement. Contrary to some early reports, the V12 will return, though we don't know whether it will be for a standard S-Class or a Mercedes-Maybach model.