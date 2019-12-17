The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class subcompact crossover was just revealed about a week ago, and it appears its electric counterpart is hot on its heels. The German automaker shared a teaser photo of a camouflaged EQA electric car on Twitter. And from the looks of it, it's the production model.

The tweet confirms both in words and in the photo what we suspected from past spy shots: that the EQA is essentially just an electric GLA. Mercedes calls it "the electric brother of the GLA." And looking at the profile of the EQA at the top, and the profile of the GLA down below, they're essentially identical. There will probably be minor tweaks to the exterior, such as a front fascia with a unique grille and wraparound black trim, and perhaps a full-width taillight bar to make it look more like the bigger EQC.

This means that the EQA will probably share the same suspension and drivetrain layout as the GLA. So expect MacPherson struts up front and a rear multi-link rear suspension. It will probably be offered with front-wheel drive and possibly all-wheel drive. It's hard to say at this point if that means one motor in both cases, or if all-wheel drive would be handled with two motors like with the EQC, since Mercedes has kept powertrain details close to its chest. Battery range is an open question, too, but we wouldn't expect much higher than the EQC's 200-plus-mile range, if it is higher.

We should have an answer fairly soon, though. Mercedes says the reveal of the EQC will be in 2020, and since the company is teasing it, we wouldn't be surprised if it's revealed no later than the New York Auto Show in April.