Transcript: Lincoln and Rivian are building an electric vehicle. Lincoln’s first EV will be based on Rivian's electric platform from the Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV. We don’t know for sure if this EV will be a car, truck, or SUV, but Rivian’s CEO R.J. Scaringe said “...it would build an SUV for Lincoln.” Scaringe also noted that the Lincoln electric SUV would launch sometime in 2022.
Lincoln and Rivian to build an electric vehicle
Rivian's CEO is eyeing an electric SUV
