Porsche sweepstakes offers a chance to live 'The Heist' Super Bowl ad

Win a trip to the museum and a drive in the Taycan

Feb 4th 2020 at 4:15PM

Porsche's Super Bowl ad, titled "The Heist," was one of our favorites from the big game. The spot is set at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, and features a car chase starring the new Taycan Turbo S as well as a bevy of stars from the brand's storied history. In an attempt to build on the buzz surrounding the TV commercial, Porsche has announced a sweepstakes that will send one lucky winner (and a guest) to Germany to live out that dream.

How close the contest-winner's reality will come to the commercial isn't quite clear, but the sweepstakes website says the winner gets a trip to the museum, a factory tour, and "a closed-course driving experience" at the wheel of the Taycan. It doesn't sound like you'll get to take out the 918 or the 917 racer, but it couldn't hurt to ask.

Runners-up get a one-day driving experience at the Porsche Experience Center in either Atlanta or Los Angeles. Enter for your chance to win at porscheheistsweepstakes.com.

 

 

 

