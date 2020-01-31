Most kids are naturally drawn to colorful, cool, fast things. McLaren absolutely embodies those traits and unsurprisingly, so do McLaren toys! If your kid has been bitten by the McLaren bug, here are five great McLaren toys that they're sure to love.

LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna - $12.93 (14% off)

LEGO might be one of the most iconic toy makers in history. Thankfully, they seem to love cars as much as we do. Their speed champions series is one of our favorites. From Mustangs to McLarens, you can find all kinds of great cars to build, brick by brick. The Senna above is a 219-piece set and it's available for just $12.93 right now. You can also snag a 720S kit for $37.99, or you can build a P1 (like we did in this timelapse LEGO build video) for $88.29.

McLaren 570S Push Sports Car - $75.98

Maybe your kid isn't quite ready for LEGOs, but would love getting pushed around in this ridiculously stylish push car. It even has an interactive wheel which your child can use to "rev the engine" to hear electronically produced sounds. Maybe the best part though is that it has not one but two cup holders. This push car is available here for just $75.98.

McLaren P1, Orange - 1/36 Scale Diecast Model Toy Car - $5.90

If you're just looking for something simple that can be admired and rolled around, this 1/36 scale P1 model might be right up your alley. For some reason this link says that you have to add it to your cart to get the price. Well we did that, and we're not afraid to tell you: It costs $5.90. We're rebellious like that. (But seriously, what a weird stipulation just to see the price of a $6 toy).

Hot Wheels McLaren Senna HW Exotics Diecast Vehicle 1:64 Scale - $6.99

Hot Wheels somehow never seem to go out of style. If your kid (or you, have no shame) is into Hot Wheels, you can snag this 1:64 scale Senna available right here for just $6.99.

Licensed McLaren 720S 12V Ride On Car w/ Remote Control for Kids - $339

Want to be the coolest parent on the block? It'll only set you back about $339. This ride-on McLaren 720S is insanely cool and gives you the choice between letting your child use the gas and brake pedals to drive or you staying in control at all times via remote control. It even has bluetooth functionality to let your kid rock out to her favorite songs as she's cruising around. If you know you've got a little gearhead on your hands, this mini McLaren is probably the coolest gift you could give. Check it out on Amazon right here.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.