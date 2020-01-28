This McLaren 720S ride-on toy is a supercar for kids

It can even be remote controlled

Jan 28th 2020 at 6:18PM

Transcript: A supercar for the kids. Supercar maker McLaren created a miniature 720S ride-on. The McLaren 720S replica ride-on comes in real McLaren colors. Like Azores Orange, Belize Blue, Lantana Purple, Onyx Black, and much more. It includes a key, pedal, and engine noise. Parents can even control it via remote. Inside there’s an infotainment system that plays music and movies. The McLaren ride-on is priced at $400.

X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X