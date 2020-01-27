In late 2018 the FerrariChat forum lit up with word that Ferrari planned three special editions of the 812Superfast. We saw one of them last November, in the targa-topped 812 GTS. The second was rumored to go even further with the undress, boasting a speedster-like form omitting the roof entirely as well as most of the windshield. If that arrives, it would slot into an expanding segment of supercar speedsters like the McLaren Elva and mysterious roofless Aston Martin. The third model was spoken of as a hardcore variant called 812 Monza or 812 MM, for Mille Miglia. Instagram user Wilco Blok posted photos taken by Lorenzo Roman that show a blacked-out 812 in prototype form prowling the streets of Modena. This is thought to be our first glimpse of what could be that hardcore variant, which The Supercar Blog now says "is being referred to as the 812 GTO."

View this post on Instagram Ferrari 812 'GTO' test mule spotted by @lorenzornm A post shared by ᴡɪʟᴄᴏ ʙʟᴏᴋ (@wilcoblok) on Jan 21, 2020 at 10:03am PST

The changes look mild for the moment, but could stand out when in full dress akin to the massaging given the F12 TDF compared to the standard F12. The prototype 812's front intake has opened up, set into a bumper that's had its creases smoothed over and could be slightly wider. The side sills have been taped over, and the air extractors in the rear fenders behind the rear wheels have been covered. In back, new bodywork protrudes around the exhaust outlets on both sides with what appears to be additional venting.

Autoevolution suspects this Ferrari will be the last to make use of the F140 V12 that the Enzo introduced to the world in 2002. Having started with a 6.0-liter displacement and an output of 641 horsepower and 485 pound-feet of torque in the Enzo, the figures have risen to 6.5-liters with 789 hp and 530 lb-ft in the 812Superfast. The outlet thinks Ferrari will up the 8,500 rpm redline in the hardcore 812 beyond the 9,000 rpm found in the 789-hp LaFerrari, in order to coax a naturally aspirated 850 hp from the 12-cylinder.

Ferrari likes to make splashes at the Geneva Motor Show, so there's a chance that's where we'll find out what the 812 has in store next. Once Ferrari's finished branching out the 812, future V12s from Modena are expected to come as part of a new engine family.