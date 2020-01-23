Roush Performance teamed with tactical and emergency clothing and gear supplier 5.11 Tactical on a 2020 Ford F-150 pickup. Introduced during the firearms-themed SHOT Week in Las Vegas and called the 2020 Roush F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition, it's the latest weapon in the growing field of military-themed consumer appliances.

Roush starts with an F-150 in Lariat trim with the 5.0-liter V8 packing 395 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. A Roush TVS R2650 supercharger pushes output to 650 hp and 610 lb-ft., and the company's Dual Tip Active Exhaust with four modes calls up an engine note to fit the surroundings.

Aimed at the stealth-loving Operator set, there are only two color choices: Agate Black or Abyss Gray, with a hint of digital camo decorating the bedsides. A Roush grille shines with integrated lighting over a custom front bumper, and puddle lamps under the mirrors flash the Roush logo. Optional fare includes a Baja chase rack for the bed housing two 10-inch Rigid light bars, each rated at 7,920 lumens. More purposefully, a Roush/Fox suspension adds two inches of lift behind wider fender flares. The package sits on black 20-inch Roush wheels shod in 33-inch General Grabber ATX tires.

The interior's done up in stitched black leather, embossed U.S. flags standing tall on the seat headrests. There's a custom gauge cluster, a console vault, WeatherTech mats, and special badging, too. 5.11 Tactical provides buyers with a custom hard case holding gear like a law enforcement and EMT multi-tool, a second multi-tool that doubles as a money clip, a tactical pen, and a spare key fob. Showing off doesn't stop with the pickup, however, 5.11 also including a tactical duffle bag, range hat, and USA flat patch for when it's time to dismount.

Roush will make just 150 of the 5.11 Tactical rigs, available now starting at $31,000 on top of the price of the donor pickup. Since the Lariat trim starts at $44,095 before options like the V8, it will cost at least $75,095 to go dark.

