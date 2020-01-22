Do you somehow you need it explained why this 1991 Volkswagen Golf Country Syncro 4x4 in TEAL(!!!) up for auction on Bring a Trailer is probably the best thing ever? OK fine.

Well then, see that giant, almost comical lift? That's from the factory along with the fender flares, bull bar, skid plate, swing-out spare tire mount, and oh hell yes, the über 1990s Country side graphics. It also has "Syncro" four-wheel drive.

Now, for those of you not in the know (much as I was until a short while ago), the Country Syncro 4x4 was a second-generation Golf built as usual on the VW assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany. The select lucky few were then sent to Graz, Austria, where all the awesome bits were added by Steyr-Daimler-Puch, the industrial outlet that has made some pretty bad-ass commercial and military vehicles over the years. You might know it best from another German off-road-oriented vehicle still sold to this day: the Mercedes-Benz G-Class/Puch G. Although there had previously been all-wheel-drive Golfs sold in Europe, the Country began life as a concept car at the 1989 Geneva Motor Show and entered production after a positive reaction from the public and press.

The car you see here on Bring a Trailer is not stock, as the original 1.8-liter VW inline-four has been replaced by a 2.0-liter Audi inline-four. The original five-speed manual has also been replaced by another five-speed unit, while a lightened flywheel was also installed. The wheel/tire package as well as the roof rack and driving lights were added by previous owners, but certainly add to the awesomeness.

That Volkswagen hasn't wheeled out a new version of the Golf Country is an absolute dereliction of duty by product planners. People are gobbling up Subaru Crosstreks and basically anything that's lifted and has all-wheel drive. Hell, teal is even popular again (though it certainly never left my heart). If you're looking for something way cooler than your campground neighbor's Crosstrek and/or something especially awesome for Radwood, here it is.

