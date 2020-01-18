2020 Chevrolet Blazer receives a smattering of changes

The big change for the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer is the addition of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It comes standard on the middle 2LT and 3LT trims. GM Authority has outlined a host of further small changes inside and out for the five-seater SUV for this model year, available now. Outside, Oakwood Metallic, Sunlit Bronze Metallic, and Kinetic Blue Metallic drop off the color palette, Bright Blue Metallic and Midnight Blue Metallic joining as no-cost options, Iridescent Pearl Tricoat added to the premium range and costing $995. At the time of writing, Bright Blue Metallic isn't listed on the configurator, but dealers have them for sale on lots, so it's in the mix.

The Sun and Wheels package is no more. LED headlights join the feature list in the Enhanced Convenience and Driver Confidence II Package on the RS trim, and the Driver Confidence II Package on the Premier trim. A new Black Grille Bar Package affixes black Bowtie badges front and back and a black grille bar for $475; the black Bowties can be had on their own for $200. A $695 Exterior Decal Package sticks checkered flags on the lower bodysides, and other stickers on the hood and liftgate. The $1,895 Redline Edition includes red-outlined black Bowtie badges, black brightwork, redline decals, and 20-inch gloss black wheels, but it requires specific colors and options on the 2LT and 3LT trims.

Inside, a button to turn off the engine stop-start feature comes standard, while remote start becomes an option. New options include Hitch Guidance with Hitch View that uses the rearview camera to line up a trailer. Buyers can also opt to have the word "Blazer" embroidered in the headrests, and order the power sunroof independently of any bundles.

