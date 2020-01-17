This week in Detroit, David Hudson, 54, from Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to defrauding his former employer Cummins of more than $4.5 million, according to The Columbus Dispatch and the United States Attorney's Office. Under the plea agreement, the man could be sentenced to 51-63 months, plus restitution for the money lost.

Hudson began working for Cummins Bridgeway LLC (CBL) in Michigan around 2003. CBL was acquired by Cummins in 2014, and he continued working for Cummins until around 2017. During his time at CBL, the company created two means for sharing profits with CBL management and employees. As part of Hudson's job, he would transfer corporate funds into the profit-sharing entities using checks. And therein was the problem.

Hudson involved other unwitting employees in his scheme, directing subordinates to transfer CBL and Cummins funds into the entities. Hudson would then write checks from the entities to himself. Between about 2008 and 2017, the stolen money amounted to more than $4.5 million.

On Tuesday, Hudson took a plea deal, pleading guilty to a single count of wire fraud, that could reduce his maximum prison time from decades to four or five years. He will reportedly also be responsible for paying back an amount similar to the stolen $4.5 million. Hudson will be sentenced on April 15, before U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow.

Related Video: