LAS VEGAS — It’s January, and that means CES! Associate Editor Zac Palmer and Associate Producer Alexander Malburg attended the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and highlight some of the best automotive tech showcased this year. There are concept cars from Mercedes-Benz and Sony (yes, Sony), wet-track driving in a Nissan Leaf, and much more.

Behind the Wheel is a video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The editors and video producers will show you the cars we have in our fleet, and you’ll get a behind the scenes look at some of the personalities who help make the site run.

