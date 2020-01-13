Ford v. Ferrari is a great movie. It packs gorgeous cars shot beautifully on famous racetracks and recorded in all their booming, roaring glory. And it features a compelling story with excellent acting, particularly from Christian Bale. But it's not just car enthusiasts like us who think that. The film has been nominated for an Oscar for best picture. It's up against eight other films for the award. They're listed below.

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

If it doesn't nab the best picture award, Ford v. Ferrari is up for three other awards: best sound editing, best sound mixing and best film editing. The winners for each category will be announced during the award show on February 9 at 8 pm Eastern time.

