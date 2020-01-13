Chevrolet is celebrating the Japanese launch of the redesigned 2020 Camaro with a limited-edition model named Heritage Edition. The firm will sell 90 units of it exclusively in Japan.

The Heritage Edition is based on the redesigned 2020 Camaro currently reaching showrooms globally. It's offered as a coupe and as a convertible, and both come exclusively in Rally Green Metallic, a shade that's a little darker than the one available on the first-generation Camaro. Coupes also receive white racing stripes. Black 20-inch wheels come standard on SS trims, while the other variants ride on silver alloys with a different design.

Chevrolet hasn't released interior photos yet, but it noted the coupe ships in Jet Black, and the convertible gets a shade of brown named Kalahari. All told, the heritage-inspired changes are frivolous, especially considering the nameplate boasts over five decades of history on and off the track all over the globe.

Mechanical modifications aren't part of the package. The Japanese Camaro range doesn't include the 3.6-liter V6, so buyers need to choose between a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged to 275 horsepower, or a 6.2-liter V8 that puts 453 horses under the driver's right foot. Neither is available with a manual transmission.

Heritage Edition deliveries will begin in the summer of 2020. The LT RS model costs 5.65 million yen (about $51,500), which puts it on par with the regular-production model. The convertible starts at 6.45 million yen (roughly $58,000), and the SS is priced at 7.48 million yen (around $68,000), increases of $180 and $3,500, respectively, compared to the standard Camaro. Production is limited to 30 LT RS cars, 20 convertibles, and 40 SS models.

There's no indication Chevrolet will offer the package in America, and there's no need to; enthusiasts who want a Camaro painted in Rally Green Metallic with a black or a brown interior can order one from their nearest dealer. Autoblog nonetheless reached out to the company for confirmation, and we'll update this story if we learn more.