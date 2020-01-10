Following its introduction at the Geneva Motor Show last year, the 2020 Mazda CX-30 has appeared at the Tokyo Auto Salon wearing some new duds. The automaker developed a body kit for the compact crossover that's going on sale in Japan.

The complete kit includes a front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser panel, rear spoiler, wheels and mirror caps. The body kit is stylish and subtle. The silver accents help it stand out against the plastic body cladding of the stock CX-30. It also has some faux aluminum "skid plate" sections on the front and rear so that people still recognize it as a crossover, even though it looks lower and sportier.

Although the kit has only been announced in Japan for now, we expect it will eventually be available in the U.S. just as the Mazda3 appearance package did. The complete kit is priced at $3,147 at current exchange rates, and it's discounted over the price if you were to buy each part individually. That price could change for the American market if or when it's offered here.

