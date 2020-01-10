The updated 2020 Honda Civic Type R has finally been revealed, and it completes the light transformation of the Civic line for this year. Visually, it isn't much different from the outgoing model we updated you on earlier this week. The most distinct change is the addition of the body color accents in the front and rear fascias that first showed up on the regular hatchback and Si. The front grille has been opened up a bit for better cooling, too. The Type R also gets a new exclusive color called "Boost Blue" that reminds us of the blue hue on the S2000 CR.

Interestingly, there are some mechanical changes. The shocks have been retuned for better comfort, the rear bushings are stiffer, and Honda says it has done some unnamed things to reduce friction in the front suspension to improve steering feel. Honda also tweaked the shifter for shorter throws.

Inside, the Type R now has an Alcantara steering wheel and a new shift knob. The car also gets the Honda Sensing suite of driver aids standard. This includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

Pricing hasn't been announced yet. That will come closer to the Type R's on-sale date later in 2020.

Related Video: