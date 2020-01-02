Porsche is no stranger to building special-edition 911s, but with Thursday's announcement of an upcoming run of just 75 units being made exclusively for the Belgian market, well, we can't help but think that maybe the pickings are getting a bit slim over in Stuttgart.

We're downplaying this a bit, we'll admit. Jacky Ickx is a name firmly associated with some of the world's most cherished and well-known racing series. Ickx won Le Mans a half dozen times, after all, and championed cars for Lotus and Ferrari in Formula 1 during the wild and experimental 1970s. Ickx was one of the lucky few to drive the ambitious but ill-fated Ferrari 312B Formula Car that marked the Prancing Horse's foray into building competitive boxer engines.

What better way to inaugurate a new generation of the 911 than by building a series to commemorate the life of one of Porsche's most prolific and well-regarded test drivers? Even if it is exclusive to Belgium.

"The idea took shape in 2018 with the arrival of the all-new 992," Porsche's announcement said. "This would be the first special edition of the new model, turning to the talents of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to produce a unique creation that paid fitting homage to one of sportscar racing’s greatest talents. Experts from Style Porsche and the Belgian Porsche importer D’Ieteren also played a role in designing the latest Legend Edition."

So, what makes the Belgian Legend Edition special? Well, it's blue. Seriously.

Porsche started with a 2020 911 C4S and finished in "X Blue," using a paint-to-sample process designed to replicate the finish on Ickx's helmet. On the b-pillar, there's a dedication plaque sporting the Belgian flag and Ickx's signature. The wheels are finished with a subtle white stripe — another nod to Ickx's brain case.

Inside, it's finished in dark gray with subtle white trim utilizing a cross-hatch pattern designed to resemble an "X".

All 75 examples of the Belgian Legend Edition are headed to Ickx's home country, but fear not; if you really want a dark blue 911 Carrera 4S, we're sure Porsche will sell you one.

