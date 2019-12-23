Behind the Wheel is a video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The Editors and Video Producers will show you the cars we have in our fleet, and you’ll get a behind the scenes look at some of the personalities that help make the site run.

Episode 8 features Senior Producer Christopher McGraw and two Subarus. First, he shows off the best way to sleep in the new Outback XT, whether your camping budget is a hefty $300 or only $10. Then he hops in the most expensive and rarest Subaru ever sold Stateside, the WRX STI S209. Is it worth its $64,000 price tag?

Do you camp out of your car? What’s your go to setup? Would you ever pay $64,000 for a Subaru? We’d love to hear from you, so please comment below!

Click here for Autoblog’s Camping Gear Guide.

Gear we used to make this video:

Panasonic GH5s

Panasonic Lumix 12-35mm F2.8

Rode VidMic Pro

Tiffen 58mm Variable ND Filter

GoPro Hero 7 Black

Adobe Premiere

Camping Gear:

Exped MegaMat Duo

Therm-a-Rest Z Lite

