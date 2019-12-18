Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz revealed plug-in hybrid versions of the B-Class and A-Class subcompact hatchbacks for Europe, each with the 250e suffix. Based on these spy shots, it seems they will be joined by a Mercedes-Benz CLA 250e quite soon. And it will be offered in both sedan and wagon forms.

Both the sedan and wagon are completely uncovered in these spy shots, and they don't have any styling changes to the conventional gas-powered models. That's not a bad thing, as the CLA-Class is already a taut, sleek car. The only obvious tip-off to the car's electrified powertrain are a second fuel door on the right side of the car that hides the charging port. It looks like there may be small badges on the front fenders, too, but they're obscured by black tape. The cars also have their model designation badges covered, too, but our spy photographer got close enough to see that they will be called CLA 250e.

Since the CLA-Class is just a sleeker version of the A-Class, it should have exactly the same powertrain: a turbocharged 1.3-liter inline-four and an electric motor. Combined horsepower will be 218 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. Power will go to the front wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. Thanks to a 15.6-kWh battery pack, it should have an electric range of about 37 miles.

The A 250e hasn't been offered in the United States in part because the hatchback isn't offered here. But we do get the CLA-Class sedan in America, so this is more likely to make the trip across the Atlantic. Since these prototypes are so undisguised, we wouldn't be surprised if Mercedes officially launches them sometime in 2020.