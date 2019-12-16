BMW recalls Z4, 3 Series and Toyota Supra for defective headlights

On November 27, 2019, BMW of America announced a recall that potentially affects a limited number of select 2020 Toyota Supras, 2020 BMW Z4s and 2020 BMW 3 Series. On all three cars, an electrical issue could cause one or both of the headlights to cut out while parked or driving.

The total volume of the recall potentially affects only 245 cars. This includes 177 Supras, 37 Z4 M40is and Z4 sDrive30is, and 31 330is and 330i xDrives. According to the recall filings, "headlight control units may fail causing a loss of one of both of the headlights." This does not directly put drivers in immediate danger, but the malfunction could be dangerous should it happen to somebody driving.

BMW isn't very specific about what exactly caused the problem but claims "the printed circuit boards of the headlamp control units may have experienced a process issue during supplier production." As a fix, BMW will replace any and all faulty circuit boards with properly working units free of charge.

This is the third notable recall the Supra has seen since its introduction, as it was previously recalled for bad welds on seatbelt mounts. It's also been recalled due to an issue with the backup camera.

BMW should start rolling out its owner and dealer notifications soon, and the recall will officially start on January 17, 2020. For more information, the NHTSA campaign number is 19V850000.