Porsche updated the Macan compact sports crossover for the 2019 model year, and with the update came a clearing out of the model lineup. One of the victims was the sporty, but not sportiest, GTS trim level that originated in 2017. The 2020 Porsche Macan brings the GTS name back, and this time it has a bit more power.

Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 that now makes 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. That's an increase of 15 horsepower and 14 pound-feet of torque over its predecessor. Compared to the Macan S, which uses a 3.0-liter V6 with a single turbo, the GTS is up by 27 horsepower and 29 pound-feet of torque. The Turbo has an upgraded version of the GTS engine, which means it remains the power champ with 59 more ponies and 23 more pound-feet of torque than the GTS. Horsepower numbers aside, the Macan GTS will get to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Add the Sport Chrono package, and you'll shave two-tenths of a second off that time. Top speed is 162 mph.

Besides the healthy engine, the Macan GTS comes with chassis and visual upgrades. It has a standard adaptive air suspension and large 14.2-inch brake rotors up front with 13-inch units in the rear. Porsche offers two brake upgrades if that's not enough, though. The first adds tungsten carbide coated rotors that are 15.4 inches at the front and 14 inches at the rear. Above that are carbon ceramic brakes that are bigger still at 15.6 inches and 14.6 inches front and rear respectively.

On the outside, the GTS gets the Sport Design body kit 20-inch wheels as standard with many black painted accents and black tinted headlights and taillights. It gets a noisier exhaust, too. Inside you'll find Alcantara trim throughout the cabin, including on the eight-way power adjustable sport seats. Aluminum trim complements it.

Just as the performance of the Macan GTS fits comfortably between the S and Turbo, so does the price. The GTS starts at $72,650, at roughly $10,000 between the other two trims. If it sounds like the right Macan for you, it will go on sale in the summer of 2020.