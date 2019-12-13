Days after recalling some of its trucks for potential faulty tailgates, Ford has issued another recall on its Super Duty vehicles, this time affecting 547,538 pickups across multiple countries in North America. In select trucks, there is a potential risk of a fire due to sparks created by the seatbelt pretensioners.

Thus far, Ford has received one report in the United States of a post-crash interior fire in a Super Duty, though nobody was injured by the incident. This flame was reportedly caused because a "front seat belt pretensioner that deploys during a crash can generate excessive sparks." Ford says, "in some cases, this could ignite the carpet or carpet insulation in the area of the B-pillar."

Specifically, 490,574 of the trucks are in the U.S., 56,112 are in Canada, and 852 are in Mexico. They were built at the Kentucky Truck Plant between October 8, 2015, and October 29, 2019.

Those affected by the recall should take a trip to the local dealership for a fix. To protect against a potential fire, dealers will add foil tape to the carpet and carpet insulation. They'll also change part of the sound deadener on the back of the B-pillar trim panel. For more information, Ford's recall reference number is 19S52.