"Behind the Wheel" is a video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The editors and video producers will show you the cars we have in our fleet, and you’ll get a behind the scenes look at some of the personalities that help make the site run.

Episode 5 features Senior Producer Christopher McGraw and the refreshed 2019 Jeep Cherokee. It loses the slender headlights for a more mainstream look, one that is sure to appeal to more buyers, but does it appeal to this reviewer?

Do you like the old look or the new look of the Jeep Cherokee? Is it worth $42k to you? What cars do you want to see in our fleet? We’d love to hear from you, so please comment below!

Gear the video team used to make this:

Panasonic GH5s: https://amzn.to/2QsJdHE

Panasonic Lumix 12-35mm F2.8: https://amzn.to/34bl3W4

Rode VidMic Pro: https://amzn.to/2qrDHKN

Tiffen 58mm Variable ND Filter: https://amzn.to/2XpizRw

GoPro Hero 7 Black: https://amzn.to/2Qr3Bcm

Adobe Premiere: https://amzn.to/32ZTA8B

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.