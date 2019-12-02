The holidays are just around the corner and that means it's time to start stocking up on gifts. Sure, you could go the practical route, but what fun is that? If you're looking to get something a little different for the car enthusiast in your life this year, check out some of these awesome RC car deals.

Traxxas TRX-4 Ford Bronco 1/10 Trail and Scale Crawler - $459.95

This beauty just showed up in the brand new Ford Bronco store on Amazon. If you're looking for random bits of Bronco swag, that's definitely the place to go. This was the main thing that caught our eye, though. Per the Amazon description, this truck has a "highly detailed Ford Bronco body with chrome bumpers and wheels, side mirrors, wipers, grill, and more." Unfortunately though, we're pretty bummed to report that the batteries and/or battery charger is sold separately. At nearly $500, you'd think they could throw in the battery, right? Regardless, for the Bronco enthusiasts among us, this should certainly drum up some excitement. If you're interested in learning more about the Bronco RC car you can do that right here.

Traxxas TRX-4 1/10 Trail Crawler Truck w/'79 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Body - $489.95

If the Bronco isn't your thing, but RC cars are, you can check out this body on the same TRX-4 base as the above Bronco, but this one has some classic Chevrolet flair. You can check out the '79 Chevy K5 Blazer RC truck right here on Amazon.

Traxxas 2WD Slash Short Course Truck, Ford Raptor - $249.95

This Traxxas creation is every bit as beautiful as the two above, but it's much easier on the wallet. If you're looking to zip around your backyard with an RC Ford Raptor, you can pick one up here for just $249.95.

Traxxas 1/10 Scale TRX-4 Scale and Trail Crawler with 2.4GHz TQi Radio, Land Rover Defender - $459.95

How about something British, instead? The detail on this Land Rover Defender body is stunning and even comes with functional accessories and a spare tire. You can check out the RC defender right here on Amazon.

RC Car, SHARKOOL 2019 Newest 2.4Ghz 4WD 1/16 Scale RC Trucks - $30.99

"Okay, Autoblog, these are cool but can you show me one I can actually afford?" Why yes, we can! The above cars are great for the hardcore enthusiasts or people with a little extra cash to throw around (jealous) but if you're just looking for a cheap, easy way to have a blast driving around an RC car, this is probably the one you'll want to go for. At just $30.99 this little car can handle grass, highway, sand, and gravel, and won't break the bank. You can check it out here.

