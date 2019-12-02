It's always a good idea to carry a portable jump starter in your trunk, especially in the winter. Sure, you could flag someone down and ask for a jump, but why rely on a total stranger? This portable car starter can provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge and can even charge your phone, tablet, or other USB devices. It's also water resistant and uses rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. You can snag this jump starter today only for just $63.61, 50% off the total price.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.