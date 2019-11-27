Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 100,000 Ram ProMaster vans sold in the U.S. to address an overheating issue in fan motors. The recall is limited to vans from the 2015 through 2018 model years equipped with air conditioning.

The recall affects ProMaster vans equipped with 3.0-liter diesel or 3.6-liter gasoline engines. FCA says the engine cooling fans may seize up and the circuit breaker may not protect them from overheating, presenting a heightened risk of fire. That’s despite a warning-light illumination in the vans.

FCA first opened an investigation in July after the U.S. Postal Service reported incidents where the engine compartment caught fire. It says it is not aware of any injuries related to the issue despite 21 complaints of smoke or fire and 13 reports from dealers.

A remedy is still under development. The recall is estimated to launch in the first quarter of 2020.

Separately, FCA says it’s recalling an estimated 51,788 Fiat 500 compact cars from 2012 and 2013 in the U.S. to replace faulty shift-cable bushings that may degrade over time from exposure to heat and humidity. That could cause the shift cable to separate from the transmission linkage, making the shifter inoperable. The company says it’s aware of three minor accidents that could be related to the issue, but no potentially related injuries.

Affected customers may notice looser shifter movement, although the instrument cluster will always indicate the correct gear selected. Service will be provided free of charge, and customers will be notified. Owners with questions can also call 800-853-1403.

The Fiat 500 recall also affects an estimated 10,627 models in Canada, 3,520 in Mexico and 6,826 outside North America.