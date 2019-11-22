A few hours (yes, hours) after Musk left the stage, I was able to sit, very briefly, in the giant metal series of trapezoids cobbled together, known as the Cybertruck. It's a very early pre-production vehicle, but my first reaction was, "This is a very comfortable back seat." It was more comfortable than the pre-production Model Y I rode in after that launch.

I'm not sure why that was my first impression of the interior. Maybe I was tired of standing in line (it was a very long line). While the exterior was all "stabby," the seating was comfy. If anything, most of the ride wasn't all that different from just sitting in any other large vehicle.

The ride felt like a truck. When the brakes were applied after hard acceleration, the front end dove like a truck. There was no slalom course or hard cornering during the quick jaunt, so I was unable to see just how a large metal vehicle with a very heavy battery reacted to quick turns. I'm guessing it's not exactly switchback-corner ready, but in a straight line, it continues the Tesla heritage of accelerating like a rocket.

Oh, that Tesla acceleration. I'm not sure why you want a truck that does zero to 60 in under three seconds, but that's what the Cybertruck is capable of. The truck took off like a shot, and I watched as the digital display shot up to 65 miles an hour in almost no time. It's fast, and if that's your thing, this is your truck.

Maybe.

This is not going to be a mainstream vehicle, by any means. It's just too odd looking. It's also not going to appeal to folks looking for a truck for purely utilitarian purposes. In other words, it won't unseat the Ford F150 for contractors, mechanics and deliveries. One issue is that you can't readily throw something into the truck from the side of the bed. Those buttresses that slope down from the cabin just get in the way.