At long last, the wait is over. Ford is unveiling its all electric crossover, called the Mustang Mach-E live at an event in Los Angeles. This will be our first official look at the full vehicle, and Ford will begin taking reservations at its website after the webcast is over.

Unofficially, we've already seen the new EV, as well as what may or may not be accurate specs and pricing, in a leak from a Ford site on Thursday. We'll find out tonight whether or not those numbers were just placeholders, and we'll get a lot of other important details about the Mach-E.

Watch along with us, and keep an eye out for Autoblog's own Joel Stocksdale, who is on the ground at the event. Stay tuned for more information, followups and more L.A. Auto Show coverage right here on Autoblog.