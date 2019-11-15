Check out the 2019 Autoblog Gaming Guide 🕹
Podcast

Bentley Continental GT V8 and Toyota 4Runner | Autoblog Podcast #604

Plus 'This or That' and 'Spend My Money' segments

Nov 15th 2019 at 2:30PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. First, they talk about driving the 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 First Edition, followed by the 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road. Then they revive a format called "This or That," discussing the Jeep Wrangler vs. Gladiator, Subaru Forester vs. Outback, Mustang vs. Camaro vs. Challenger, and whether they'd rather spend $25,000 on a new or vintage car. They've got an update on a previous Spend My Money segment, and, finally, they help another listener pick a daily driver.

Autoblog Podcast #604


Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly


Rundown

Feedback


Related Video:

 

 

X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X