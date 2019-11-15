In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. First, they talk about driving the 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 First Edition, followed by the 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road. Then they revive a format called "This or That," discussing the Jeep Wrangler vs. Gladiator, Subaru Forester vs. Outback, Mustang vs. Camaro vs. Challenger, and whether they'd rather spend $25,000 on a new or vintage car. They've got an update on a previous Spend My Money segment, and, finally, they help another listener pick a daily driver.
Autoblog Podcast #604
Rundown
- 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
- 2020 Toyota 4Runner
- This or That:
- Jeep Gladiator or Jeep Wrangler
- Subaru Forester or Subaru Outback
- Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro or Dodge Challenger
- Vintage car or new car
- Spend My Money
