Honda's smallest crossover the HR-V is getting a higher price tag for the new model year, and that's it. No additional features or expanded availability, just the same vehicle for the same price. Fortunately, the price increase is relatively modest. The 2020 Honda HR-V now starts at $21,915, a difference of $400. Each of the other trims adds a few hundred dollars to its price, and the full price list is below with the increase listed in parentheses.

LX 2WD: $21,915 ($400)

$21,915 ($400) LX AWD: $23,415 ($500)

$23,415 ($500) Sport 2WD: $23,615 ($400)

$23,615 ($400) Sport AWD: $25,115 ($500)

$25,115 ($500) EX 2WD: $25,065 ($300)

$25,065 ($300) EX AWD: $26,565 ($400)

$26,565 ($400) EX-L 2WD: $26,665 ($350)

$26,665 ($350) EX-L AWD: $28,165 ($450)

$28,165 ($450) Touring w/ Navigation AWD: $29,985 ($450)

All Honda HR-Vs come with a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter inline-four making 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. The sole transmission is a CVT, but you have the choice of either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. It features lightly updated exterior styling from the 2019 model year, and models equipped with the touchscreen infotainment system have the same volume knob and shortcut buttons introduced on the previous model year, though it still uses the software interface that's been around since the model was introduced to America for 2016.

We recently tested the Honda HR-V against three of its competitors. We were impressed with its cargo space, flexibility and solid handling. But the outdated infotainment system, sluggish engine and annoying CVT led us to rank it last in the comparison.