The EICMA show held annually in Milan, Italy, is the biggest date on the motorcycle world's calendar; it's like the Detroit, Geneva, Frankfurt and Los Angeles auto shows rolled into one. Triumph traveled to the event to unveil a series of new models headlined by the limited-edition Bobber TFC.

The Bobber is the third motorcycle to receive the Triumph Factory Custom (TFC) treatment. The British firm added carbon fiber body panels to keep weight in check, while a gorgeous, leather-upholstered adjustable saddle and several parts made from machined aluminum help the TFC stand out from the standard Bobber. Eagle-eyed motorcycle spotters will also notice the black wheels, which are specific to the TFC, and the knurled handlebar grips.

Power for the Bobber TFC comes from a water-cooled, 1.2-liter two-cylinder engine that delivers 86 horsepower -- 10 more than stock -- at 6,250 rpm, and 81 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. The twin revs until 7,500 rpm, which is 500 rpm higher than the regular Bobber's. In the automotive world, you could safely assume these changes are the result of a simple ECU tune; not here. Triumph replaced the crankshaft, the clutch, the balance shafts, the dead shafts, and the header pipes with lighter components. It also fitted thin-walled engine covers, and a magnesium valve cover. Finally, the twin exhales through a custom exhaust with titanium silencers and carbon fiber end caps.

That's not to say electronics aren't part the equation. Riders have three riding modes to choose from, called rain, road and sport. Each mode corresponds to specific throttle response, ABS, and traction control settings dialed in to maximize riding enjoyment without compromising safety.

Triumph will cap Bobber TFC production at 750 units, but it hasn't revealed how many have been earmarked for the American market. Buyers will receive a specific handover kit consisting of a custom build book detailing how their bike came to life, a document wallet, and a leather rucksack. Pricing starts at $17,500, a figure that places it near the top of the Triumph range.