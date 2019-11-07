Sixteen-time drag-racing champion John Force teamed with Chevrolet to design a one-of-a-kind COPO Camaro for a good cause. The hot-rodded pony car made its debut during the 2019 SEMA show.

Chevrolet builds only 69 units of the COPO Camaro annually; this is not one of them. It's a unique build that stands out with a silver and black paint job accented by thin red stripes, an American flag on the hood dome, and John Force's signature on several body panels. His autograph also appears on the dashboard, and it's stitched into the lone seat. The three-tone look will be optional for the 2020 model year, but COPO buyers won't be able to get John Force's signature on their car.