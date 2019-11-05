American tuner Hennessey sacrificed a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in the name of the horsepower gods at the 2019 SEMA show. Following up on the 1,000-horsepower Exorcist, the firm transformed Chevy's pony car into a hypercar-possessing coupe appropriately named Resurrection.

Don't let the name fool you; there's nothing here the Vatican wouldn't approve of. The transformation begins when Hennessey's performance wizards yank out the ZL1 1LE's 650-horsepower LT4 V8, and replace it with an LT5 V8 borrowed from the outgoing Corvette ZR1. The eight serves 755 horsepower stock, but Hennessey upgrades it with a high-flow air induction system, an upgraded throttle body, and, significantly, a 2.65-liter supercharger. Modifications inside the engine (including ported cylinder heads and custom cams), a beefier fuel delivery system, and electronic tweaks round out the transformation. There's not much left stamped with a Chevrolet parts number.

The Resurrection makes 1,200 horsepower at 6,800 rpm, and 1,000 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm when it's burning E85 biofuel. It has about twice the horsepower of a BMW M5, and it's only 300 short of a Bugatti Chiron. Or, put another way, it has as much torque as a Ram Heavy Duty. Hennessey quotes a blasphemy-extracting 0-to-60-mph time of under 2.3 seconds, and a 220-plus-mph top speed. The cavalry travels to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, or a 10-speed automatic. Both units are suitably upgraded to handle the immense amount of power they need to transfer to the asphalt. Call a priest; it's too late to save the rear tires.

Hennessey is planning to make only 24 Resurrections, and it priced each one at $200,000, which is a bargain considering that figure includes the donor ZL1 1LE priced at $72,195 after a $995 destination charge and a $1,700 gas guzzler tax. Put another way, the tuner charges $166 per horsepower. Horsepower worshippers can sign up for a Resurrection by visiting their nearest Chevrolet dealer, or by ordering it directly from Hennessey. The build is covered by a one-year, 12,000-mile warranty.