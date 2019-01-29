2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE is faster with new automatic transmission

The 1LE package makes every version of the 2019 Chevy Camaro more fun, from four-cylinder up to ZL1. The package has been the exclusive purview of drivers that can operate a clutch pedal, but that changes with the new ZL1 1LE. Soon, it will be offered with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
This seems like heresy, particularly on the most hardcore of Camaro variants. The ZL1 1LE comes with a big wing and spool-valve shocks in addition to its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. But Chevy says that the automatic transmission, which shifts more quickly than the manual, actually makes the ZL1 1LE faster on track than the manual one, lapping GM's Milford road course a half-second faster. Chevy also noted that on longer tracks, including the Nurburgring Nordschleife, there should be a difference of a few seconds. This also hints that the company will be taking the car back to the German race track to set a faster time than the manual model's 7:16.04 time.
The automatic transmission will be available on the ZL1 1LE starting in February. It adds an extra $1,595 to the price of a ZL1 1LE. Whether planned or not, this transmission also puts the ZL1 1LE in a good position relative to the upcoming 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which will only offer a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Ford went with this transmission for faster shifting, just like Chevy with the 10-speed.
