The Miami Auto Show might be a minor event compared to other massive automotive events throughout the year, but Jeep found it deserving of its own special-edition debut. Furthermore, it found the city of Miami worthy of its own limited-edition model. Introducing the Wrangler and Gladiator Three O Five Editions. As Pitbull would say, "Dale!"

The Three O Five (not 305, not Three Oh Five) Editions are based on the Wrangler Sport S and the Gladiator Sport S models. They will only be available in "Miami colors" Bright White or Punk’n Orange Metallic. The most significant parts of these unique Jeeps are the graphics packages, which include stylized 305 decals on the sides of the hoods and little parasailing people on the front quarter panel above the Jeep badge. Look closely, and you'll see palm trees in the Os and the iconic Jeep grille and round headlights in the sails.

This marks the first time a Wrangler Sport S model has the Sky One-touch power top, and the Gladiator features body-color fender flares and an all-terrain tire package. The Wrangler has a black fuel filler door, and both the Wrangler and Gladiator have the upgraded 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and all-weather floor mats. Note, the vehicles displayed here feature additional Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar, so they don't look exactly like the exact vehicles.

Jeep plans to build a total of 305 examples, 255 Wranglers and 50 Gladiators. Pricing and availability have not yet been announced.