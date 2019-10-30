Up until today, the 2020 Porsche 911 hasn’t been available with a manual transmission. That changes now, as Porsche is officially announcing the availability of the 992 with a seven-speed manual transmission. Initially, the manual will be available on the Carrera S, Carrera S Cabriolet, Carrera 4S and Carrera 4S Cabriolet. There is no word on manual transmission availability for the base Carrera, Carrera Cabriolet or Carrera 4 models yet. Porsche has hinted three-pedal versions of these variants are coming, though.

Interestingly, the base price for the manual Carrera S is exactly the same as the eight-speed PDK automatic transmission, at $114,650 after the $1,350 destination charge is accounted for. Same goes for the 4S Cabriolet at $134,750 and the rest of the manual transmission lineup. You may think, what gives here? Isn’t the manual supposed to be cheaper than the automatic? Fret not, there are reasons. Porsche decided to make the $2,270 Sport Chrono package standard on the manual. Included in the Sport Chrono package are dynamic drivetrain mounts, Porsche Suspension Management Sport Mode, a rev-matching functionality and a mode switcher on the steering wheel. It also uses a mechanical limited-slip differential with torque vectoring. The PDK-equipped 911s use a fully variable electronically controlled limited slip differential. Porsche is likely assuming that manual transmission buyers will likely want the Sport Chrono package anyway, so it’s eliminated the need for buyers to check the box. How kind.

Performance-wise, Porsche says the Carrera S with a manual can accelerate to 60 mph in “around four seconds” and reach a top speed of “over 190 mph.” For comparison’s sake, a Carrera S with the PDK equipped with the Sport Chrono package hits 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 191 mph. Without the Sport Chrono package, the Carrera S hits 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Even the base Carrera PDK with the Sport Chrono package is quicker than the Carrera S with a manual — it makes it to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds, according to Porsche. So yes, the automatic is the faster car, but that’s not the point.

For those who may have thought the 992 a bit too portly at 3,382 pounds, you’ll be happy to learn that the 911 Carrera S shaves 84 pounds from the curb weight with the manual. It now weighs in at 3,298 pounds for the Coupe, which is even lighter than the 3,354-pound base Carrera.

Porsche says the 2020 911 models with manual transmissions are currently available to order. Cars with three pedals will begin arriving in dealerships in spring 2020.