A few weeks ago, Hyundai revealed a special edition, lighter, meaner looking Hyundai i30 N for Europe, which may have left American Hyundai fans feeling a little neglected. But the company wants to highlight that there are ways to upgrade your average 2020 Hyundai Veloster N with the Veloster N Performance Concept. It's basically a showcase of aftermarket parts.

Visually, the Veloster N Performance Concept rivals the Civic Type R for outrageous bodywork. It features parts from KWE including more aggressive splitters, a bigger rear wing with large end plates and a hood with a central bulge and scoop. At each corner are forged 19-inch OZ Racing wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires.

Performance upgrades are restricted to brakes and suspension. The factory electronically adjustable suspension has been swapped for Extreme Racing coilovers and anti-roll bars from Daewon Steel. The chassis features bracing front to rear from WIF. Brakes have been changed to Alcon units with 6-piston calipers and 15-inch rotors up front and 4-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors at the back.

Inside, Alcantara has been added to nearly every surface, along with some carbon fiber dash trim. The factory seats have been swapped with Sabelt carbon fiber pieces, and the N's signature light blue interior trimmings have been given way to red replacements.

Hyundai won't be selling versions of the Veloster N Performance Concept anytime soon, but most, if not all, of these parts are available on the aftermarket. So if you like what you see, you can certainly transform a stock N to match this show car.