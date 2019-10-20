Junkyard Gem: 2005 Dodge Neon AAR

Chrysler sold the Neon in North America for the 1995 through 2005 model years, with respectable sales for most of that period. The Neon had decent power for the price, and could be very quick on a road course in the hands of a good driver. With so many made, the Neon came to have a strong aftermarket for performance and customizing components, and many owners opted to spruce up their cars for added coolness. Here's a last-year-of-production Dodge Neon SXT with some SRT-4 body components and aftermarket "AAR" stripes, spotted in a self-service yard in Fargo, N.D.

Chrysler sold AAR-badged Plymouth 'Cudas in 1970, inspired by Dan Gurney's All American Racers team in SCCA racing, and the stripes on those cars looked great. However, no factory-made AAR Neons ever came off the assembly line, so the owner of this car applied these aftermarket stripes. The VIN tells me it's an ordinary Neon SXT.

The SRT-4 hood looks mean.

While this car does have a proper manual transmission, its power came from a distinctly non-SRT naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter 16-valve engine. With 132 horses, this car would have been reasonably quick.

Brake calipers look better with the application of a little spray paint. Someone loved this car very much, so it made me sad to see it among all the rust victims of Fargo.

"Here comes the hot Neon SXT. Always sporty and sooo extra good!"