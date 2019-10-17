Most Aston Martins, being two-door coupes, aren't necessarily cars in which you'd want to bring your four-legged friends. But the 2020 Aston Martin DBX crossover isn't a typical Aston. Not only does it have space for large dogs and other pets, but Aston is offering a selection of accessories in a Pet Pack to make travel more comfortable for furry companions.

It includes a divider to keep your pets in the cargo area, and a lovely gray fabric and saddle brown leather bed for them to lie on. A fabric bumper guard can fold out to protect paint from stray claws, and a portable washer will let you clean up your dogs after a muddy romp. There are even pet bowls for food and water.

The Pet Pack is one of a few accessory packages Aston is showing off for the DBX even before we've seen the crossover officially revealed. One of the other unique packages is the Event Pack, which comes with a picnic hamper, blanket, chairs and extra umbrella storage. Then there's the Snow Pack that, in addition to a ski bag, ski rack and snow chains, comes with boot warmers. Aston will also offer custom leather trimmed child seats for families. And of course there are a variety of interior organizers and custom luggage options for general odds and ends.

Pricing and availability haven't been announced yet. That information will come along with the official reveal of the DBX this December.