We've seen the upcoming 2020 Aston Martin DBX crossover a number of times in camouflage, but now we're finally getting real details about it. Specifically, the company announced that it will make 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque from its AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. It's the most powerful version of the engine used in an Aston, with 39 more ponies than the Vantage and DB11, and 3 more pound-feet than the next torque-iest DB11.

Aston Martin had a few more interesting, if not yet official numbers to share. The company revealed that in testing at the Nurburgring, the DBX has been setting lap times under eight minutes. That means it could eclipse the 7-minute, 49-second record time set by the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S. That Mercedes uses the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 as the Aston with the same amount of torque, but at 503 horsepower, it's down on power. Besides rough 'Ring times, Aston also noted that the DBX can go over 180 mph, though final top speed and acceleration numbers haven't been set yet.

Besides the new numbers, Aston Martin also released an audio clip of the V8. It sounds very deep, but not especially loud. It's a smooth and polished sound, too. You can check it out in the video above. And stay tuned for further details when the DBX is fully revealed in December.