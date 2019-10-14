Transcript: A robotic housebuilder. Hadrian X is an autonomous bricklaying bot created by the Australian company FBR. This autonomous bricklayer builds using 3D CAD models as a guide. Hadrian X is loaded with blocks that it organizes automatically. An internal saw cuts the bricks down to size. The blocks are then transferred through a “telescopic boom.” Hadrian X applies adhesive then precisely lays the blocks. FBR claims that Hadrian X can build a 3 bedroom 2 bath house in less than 3 days. FBR plans to have its robotic bricklayer building houses out in the real world soon.