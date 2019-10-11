Wisconsin-based tuner Speedkore Performance loves itself a Dodge product come SEMA show time, and we just wrote about the all-wheel-drive 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Speedkore's planning for Las Vegas. Fellow Wisconsin-based tuner Ringbrothers has sampled from a wider palette come show time, rigging up everything from a Pantera called "ADRNLN" to an AMC Javelin dubbed "Defiant," but this year it will return to familiar turf with what looks like a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. The restomod shop last hit the Camaro button at the 2016 SEMA show, with the Blue Print-hued G-Code, powered by an LS3 V8 with almost 1,000 horsepower.

The company teased this year's creation with nothing more than a rendering of the driver's side rear three-quarter, so we know almost nothing. What we can tell make out, however, is a carbon fiber roof that extends around the backlight, and a carbon fiber bumper. Rolling stock means — as one expects at SEMA — big, deep-dish, five-spoke center-lock wheels, on thin rubber and a set of massive, slotted rotors. Those brakes wouldn't be merely for show, since Ringbrothers builds of late tend to peg or exceed the four-figure power mark. The duckbill spoiler's been on a performance-enhancing regimen, and unless the artist simply took license with the fender, the suspension's been lowered even more than on the G-Code and the Ringbrothers Razor Camaro from the 2015 SEMA show.

We'll be on hand to find out what's missing when SEMA opens next month.