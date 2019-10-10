Speedkore Performance is nowhere near finished with the Dodge Charger. At last year's SEMA show, the Wisconsin-based tuner showed a 1970 Charger Evolution with carbon and aluminum body panels, and a 996-horsepower Hellcat engine yoked to a six-speed transmission. This year the company teased a profile rendering of a 2020 Charger Hellcat Widebody on Facebook with the line, "All we're going to say is this all-wheel drive, twin-turbo, widebody Charger is going to be unveiled at the Magnaflow booth." Mopar Insiders extracted a tad more information, the first being that we're in for another tuned version of the 6.2-liter Demon Hemi V8 that's swapped its supercharger for twin turbos, and produces more than 1,000 horsepower.

Last year, alongside that 1970 Charger, Speedkore unveiled a twin-turbo Hellcat-powered Demon making almost 1,400 horsepower. We don't know yet if this year's Charger will match that output — or exceed it — but we have a benchmark. An all-wheel-drive powertrain divides those horses so the tires have a chance of conquering them. Speedkore's mum on the mechanicals; the firm could have swiped a Grand Cherokee Trackhawk AWD unit and beefed it up, or created its own system.

Some of the steel body panels get carbon fiber replacements, and see those two holes in he front wheel arch? Those are exhaust outlets. MagnaFlow created a custom exhaust with a driver-selectable switch to port gases out the front, say at the track when decibels don't matter, or to send waste through MagnaFlow mufflers and out the rear pipes when silence is required.

The reveal happens at the Magnaflow booth in SEMA's Central Hall on November 5. Those that can't make the show can watch the reveal on MagnaFlow’s Facebook page.