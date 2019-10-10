In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. They kick things off by talking about the cars they've been driving, including the Mercedes-Benz GLS 580, Porsche Panamera GTS and Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line. Then they break down this week's big car news, specifically the Chevy Colorado facelift and the unveiling of the BMW M8 Gran Coupe. Finally, in the Spend My Money segment, they help pick an entertaining hatchback.
Autoblog Podcast #598
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580
- 2020 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
- 2021 Chevy Colorado facelift
- 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Spend My Money
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: