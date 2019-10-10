Podcast

BMW M8 Gran Coupe and Chevy Colorado facelift | Autoblog Podcast #598

And driving the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Porsche Panamera GTS and Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line

Oct 10th 2019 at 2:00PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. They kick things off by talking about the cars they've been driving, including the Mercedes-Benz GLS 580, Porsche Panamera GTS and Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line. Then they break down this week's big car news, specifically the Chevy Colorado facelift and the unveiling of the BMW M8 Gran Coupe. Finally, in the Spend My Money segment, they help pick an entertaining hatchback.

Autoblog Podcast #598


Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly


Rundown


Feedback


Related Video:

Hyundai Elantra GT Information

Hyundai Elantra GT
X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X