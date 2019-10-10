Fiat is 120 years old this year, so naturally it has created a special edition car to celebrate. Behold the 2019 Fiat 500X 120th Anniversary Edition in its two-tone glory. Every example will have the top half painted black to contrast nicely with three of the four available colors. It will be offered in a gloss white, a pearl white, a silver and in black. The last of those, of course, is the one of four that won't contrast with the roof.

Besides the roof, the special 500X gets black mirror caps and black 18-inch wheels. There's also a smattering of 120th Anniversary badges around the exterior, plus standard LED headlights and fog lights. The interior has a black painted dashboard and a unique cloth upholstery with striped brown and black inserts in the seats.

Unlike many special editions, the 500X 120th Anniversary Edition is relatively affordable with a base price of $27,230 including destination. That's just $995 more than the base Pop trim level. If you're interested, the special models will be on dealer lots by the end of the year.