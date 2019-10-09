Unless Aston Martin is holding a trick up its sleeve, an Aston Martin Rapide E will not be appearing in the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die," as we'd previously thought. The film will, however, feature the Valhalla, the DBS Superlegerra, the V8 Vantage and the DB5, as confirmed by a recent tweet.

As the anniversary of when the first Bond film "Dr. No" was originally released in 1962, Oct. 5 has been deemed Global James Bond Day. To celebrate the occasion, two things were unveiled: the first movie poster for "No Time To Die" and Aston Martin's movie lineup. Playing to the 25th anniversary, Aston will include classic models, current cars, and future rides.

Part of this news is not really news. We knew both the V8 Vantage and the DB5 would be in attendance, but the inclusion of both the DBS Superleggera and the Valhalla is a nice surprise. There's no word whether the DBS will be one of the "On Her Majesty’s Secret Service" special-edition examples, but we doubt it.

The pairing of the Superleggera and the Valhalla sparks excellent memories of the epic Aston Martin DB10 vs. Jaguar C-X75 chase scene from "Spectre." We can only hope we're so lucky to see these cars in yet another romp. Few numbers about the Valhalla's powertrain have leaked, other than it will be mid-engined with a twin-turbocharged V6 with F1 tech, but it's doubtlessly capable of battling the DBS, which has a 715-horsepower twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12.

We'll find out how involved each vehicle is on April 8, 2020, the day "No Time To Die" releases.