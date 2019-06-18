Aston Martin will call the AM-RB 003 the Valhalla

Aston Martin has announced the proper name of its upcoming "AM-RB 003" hypercar: It will be called the Valhalla. The name continues the tradition of Aston Martin model names beginning with the letter V, and it ties neatly into Norse mythology.
As Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said: "In following the Valkyrie, we knew the Aston Martin Valhalla needed to make a strong statement of its own, yet also offer continuity and a clear connection. Norse mythology contains such powerful language and rich storytelling, it felt only right that the AM-RB 003 should follow the Valkyrie's theme."
Witness, then, the available specs of the Valkyrie's upcoming relative. There will be a 500-car production run, and the Valhalla will feature a turbocharged V6 with a hybrid system. The car is all carbon fiber, and it will have an advanced, Vulcan-style sealed oil system that enables quick changes and reuse of the engine oil. The variable airfoil on the rear wing benefits from NASA-level FlexFoil technology, with the ability to adjust the car's downforce without changing the airfoil's angle. No power figures or more specific information has yet been announced. Valhalla production is slated to begin in late 2021.
Regarding the Valkyrie, Aston Martin has announced it will race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021. The year coincides with the 100th anniversary of Aston Martin first racing at the Circuit de la Sarthe.
