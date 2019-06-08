Aston Martin V8 Vantage Series II spotted during "Bond 25" filming

James Bond is known for piloting all sorts of cars from Aston Martin, Lotus, and even BMW. His most famous is obviously the silver DB5 from the Goldfinger, which had various cameo appearances in some of the newer Bond films featuring Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. But for the latest installment to the series, it appears movie producers are going a bit more nostalgic.
Norwegian news outlet Dagbladet reportedly caught wind of the movie's filming and production along Norway's scenic Atlantic Coast, where a later Aston Martin V8 Vantage Series II was spotted during a car chase cut. Diehard Bond fans would point out that the V8 Vantage from the 1970s and 1980s was Bond's vehicle in the films featuring Timothy Dalton as Bond, most notably "The Living Daylights."
As seen from the exclusive photos and footage from Dagbladet, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage was being driven with some Toyota Land Cruisers and Range Rover Sports in pursuit. The brown Aston in use even had the same license plate as the one driven by Dalton's Bond: B549 WUU. This strongly implies that the V8 Vantage will make an appearance, in addition to the rumor that Bond will get an all-electric version of the Rapide.
The next Bond film is rumored to be very nostalgic, especially since it's the 25th film of the franchise. Not much is specifically known however, besides the fact that Daniel Craig will return as James Bond while Rami Malek will take the role as the film's leading villain and antagonist.
Supporting roles will be played by Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ben Wishaw as Q, and Ralph Fiennes as M, as previously played in the last few movies.
The latest film is directed by Cari Johi Fukunaga, who also directed HBO's "True Detective" and Netflix's hit series, "Maniac."
Aston Martin also chimed in with its own nostalgic tribute to its role with james Bond with the launch of an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera that pays tribute to the franchise's sixth film ever, On Her Majesty's Secret Service.
